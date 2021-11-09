Woman blocks bus with car in Aljunied, gestures rudely at bus driver

A woman was caught making a scene along Aljunied Road after using her car to block bus service 155 which allegedly did not give way to her.

In a 51-second video uploaded on Monday (Nov 8), the woman can be seen gesticulating rudely with her hands towards the bus driver before entering her black luxury MPV (multi-purpose vehicle) which had a private-hire vehicle blue decal.

From the video — which has over 15,000 views — a shouting match can be heard with the woman driver speaking in Mandarin, "I saw your [bus] beside my [car]."

The woman claimed the bus driver was at fault for not giving way while the bus driver can be heard responding "What do you want?"

Towards the end of the video, she decided to move off before pointing her middle finger to the bus driver one more time.

In the comments, netizens were surprised and disappointed at this unruly behaviour.

PHOTO: Screengrab from Youtube/SG Road Vigilante

AsiaOne has contacted SBS Transit for more information.

