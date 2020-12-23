Woman calls cops after Ninja Van deliveryman breaks 'lucky' flower pot

It goes without saying that 2020 hasn't been the most huat year. For one woman, things just got a little worse thanks to a hapless Ninja Van delivery man who broke her prized possession — a "lucky" flower pot.

He had broken the pot while he was delivering a parcel to her home at 180C Marsiling Road on Dec 16, the aggrieved woman told Lianhe Wanbao, adding that she called the police after he refused to apologise and fled the scene.

That morning, she was in her kitchen when she heard a sudden loud noise.

When she reached her front door, she saw her broken flower pot on the ground, her parcel left at her door and the deliveryman turning around to leave, she recounted to the Chinese evening daily.

The pot was placed at her door in accordance with fengshui principles and had netted her numerous lottery wins over the years, she explained.

Stopping the man, she questioned him about the pot and asked to speak to his manager, but he refused to apologise, she said.

The man, who remains unnamed, also reportedly acted aggressively and raised his voice, saying, "If it's broken, then it's broken."

Angered, the woman yelled, "Don't run away. I'll call the police."

At this, the man threw a second parcel he had been holding onto the ground and ran off, she said.

"I took a look and saw the parcel belonged to a neighbour in the same block. But I was not sure which one it belonged to.

"The deliveryman threw a parcel that wasn't mine on the floor for no reason. I felt unsafe, so I called the police and asked them to settle the matter."

Confirming that they had received a call for assistance in relation to a case of intentional harassment, the police said the parties involved were advised on their legal recourse and no further police assistance was required.

Ninja Van is investigating the incident, a spokesperson said in response to the newspaper's queries.

Meanwhile, the woman claims she has not been able to get through to the logistics company's customer service department.

Lamenting the loss of her flower pot, the woman revealed that it was a gift from her great grandfather when she visited her relatives in Fujian over 20 years ago.

The pot was handmade and featured designs which were carved by hand, she added.

"Because of this lucky flower pot, I would win the lottery often. Just this year, I won over 10 times. A few weeks before the pot was broken, I won the first prize of $2,000.

"You can't buy this type of flower pot anymore. Now that it is broken, my heart really aches."

