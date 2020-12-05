Woman calls police after finding pieces of glass in daughter's drink

A family of four went on a staycation in Sentosa but their holiday was cut short after one of the kids ended up in the hospital.

The mum, 40, told Shin Min Daily News that her family was having breakfast in a hotel on Friday morning (Dec 4) when her elder daughter realised something amiss with her apple juice.

She spat out a piece of 'plastic'.

Her family didn't think too much about it and carried on with their meal, but when the 10-year-old finished her drink, she found more glass pieces of varying sizes lying at the bottom of the bottle.

They made a clinking sound when she shook the bottle, the mum said.

Alarmed by the discovery, she checked on her daughter and inspected her younger daughter's drink as both children had ordered apple juice for breakfast.

Although the elder girl said she didn't swallow any of the glass pieces, the family alerted the restaurant staff about what they found in the bottle. The restaurant then offered to send the girl to hospital.

PHOTO: Shin Min Daily News

When the mum said she was going to call the police, the restaurant informed the hotel management about the incident.

Due to a language barrier, the woman spoke with them with some translation help from those at the scene and the response angered her.

According to the mum, they didn't ask about her daughter's well-being and even said that they could bring the matter to court if she wanted to seek compensation.

Unhappy with how they handled the incident, she decided to call the police.

The woman then took her daughter to seek medical attention at a hospital where she was later warded for observation.

Rather than getting compensation, the woman said she was safeguarding her rights as a consumer and added that she's considering reporting the incident to the relevant authorities.

The police confirmed they received a report of the incident.

Waiter, there are glass bits in my drink

Last November, pancake restaurant Slappy Cakes apologised after its staff served a smoothie with blended glass pieces in it.

A family dining there found the drink's texture "grainy" after the mum took a sip. She thought that the grains were part of the fruit or ice, but realised that they were tiny pieces of glass after she spat them out.

Her son had drunk the smoothie by then and complained of pain in his throat a few hours later, she told The Straits Times. Her husband then drove the family to hospital.

The restaurant spokesperson explained that a staff member had accidentally broken a glass while preparing the drink. While she cleaned up the mess on the floor, she did not realise that a piece of glass had fallen into the blender.

“We had also immediately conducted a training session with our operations staff and stressed our standard operating procedures. A thorough clean-up of the restaurant premise had also been done,” Slappy Cakes said at the time.

Although the police were called to the scene, the case was handed over to the Singapore Food Agency for investigation.

