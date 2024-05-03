Woman caught on CCTV tripping boy at United Square causing him to fall

A woman was caught on video tripping a young boy and causing him to fall at United Square shopping mall on May 1.

Stomp contributor John alerted Stomp to the incident and shared CCTV footage of the woman caught in the act.

"This crazy woman attacked an innocent child for no reason!" he said.

In the video, she is seen approaching the boy from behind and sticking out her leg, causing him to trip and fall.

She then walks away before she is stopped by the boy's father.

The Stomp contributor's footage also included photos of the woman holding a Toys 'R' Us wrapped package while being confronted.

H told Stomp the CCTV footage was provided by the manager of a bubble tea stall in the mall.

"The family walked out from the nearby Toys 'R' Us when the woman walked behind them and suddenly kicked the young child at his calf, causing him to fall," said John.

"The child's father saw it and immediately stopped the woman who tried to deny it and wanted to escape."

The Stomp contributor said he saw the boy's parents and the mall's security guards stop the woman who was overheard saying she was also a mother.

"The father of the victim then said: 'You should be very ashamed of yourself for attacking a child when you are a mother!'," said the Stomp contributor.

"There was no reason given about why she kicked the child.

"Throughout the entire episode, the poor child appeared extremely traumatised."

John added that police officers arrived shortly afterwards but the woman remained 'unapologetic and aggressive' towards the family.

