Woman caught feeding birds flashes middle finger, hurls items at TikTok user

She may have started out simply feeding birds - but she ended up flipping the bird too.

A woman purportedly got violent after she was caught on camera feeding birds, according to TikTok user Halalchickenstripz in a video uploaded on Friday (May 1).

In the video, the woman can be seen feeding pigeons near Block 253A in Choa Chu Kang, scattering pieces of bread on the grass below an above-ground MRT track.

The user then confronts the woman, supposedly telling her: "You know you're not allowed to feed the pigeons right?"

In response, the woman raises her right hand, pointing a middle finger at Halalchickenstripz.

Separate clips show the woman getting violent, swinging her blue tote bag and allegedly hitting the TikTok user, as well as throwing objects at him.

She also swings a plastic bottle at the user, purportedly splashing a liquid on him.

Halalchickenstripz also added context in a comment, stating that he had first approached the woman to warn her against feeding pigeons.

"Her response was to attack me," he said. "Then I started recording.

"I wasn't going to let her slide for attacking me so I followed her for a bit so I could report to the police her last known location."

Police report lodged

Responding to queries from AsiaOne, the police confirmed that a report was lodged and they are looking into the matter.

In the comments section of Halalchickenstripz's video, netizens were divided on whether the woman's actions were permissible.

"She's so kind, please don't bully her," pleaded one user.

Another commented: "Why like this? Just let her be."

However, others highlighted that her actions were illegal — she had allegedly attacked Halalchickenstripz in the video as well as fed wildlife.

"Feedback to NParks," said one. "They will follow up from there."

According to the Wildlife Act, the public is not allowed to intentionally feed any wildlife without written approval.

If found guilty of illegally feeding wildlife, offenders may be fined up to $5,000 for their first offence and up to $10,000 for subsequent offences.

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khooyihang@asiaone.com