Woman caught filling basket with samples from vending machine at AMK Hub

Although not entirely new overseas, vending machines that dispense free samples is still a rather novel and exciting concept in Singapore.

But what happens when you combine that excitement with Singapore's kiasu spirit?

Stomp contributor Lee was stunned to see a woman filling her supermarket basket with samples from a vending machine at AMK Hub shopping mall on Tuesday (Sep 29), at around 8pm.

Lee told Stomp: "This woman, who was with a younger girl believed to be her daughter, was signing in and out of multiple accounts for the Auntie Sam vending machine.

"They had so many samples that they had to put all the samples into their red basket!

"I was shocked that the woman would do this in front her daughter. She could have done it on her own, without her kid there.

"It really isn't right to take samples by the basket, let alone in front of the child. What values are being inculcated in the child?

"Everything should be done in moderation. There's no need to be so kan chiong and even get the kid involved in this sample-taking-experience-by-the-basket lah."

The Stomp contributor said this was her first time seeing someone hog samples "by the basket".

Asked how the woman managed to do so, Lee added: "If I remember correctly, you don't need your IC. You just use your phone number and/or social media accounts will do."

According to Shout.sg, Auntie Sam is a "relatively new venture". Samples in the machine include chips, cereal, and even Carlsberg beer.

Only the first sample is free, however.

Users can also pay $0.99 for three samples or accumulate points to purchase tokens, which can be used to redeem even more goodies.

Check out Auntie Sam's website and Facebook page for information about redemption dates and more.