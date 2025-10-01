Woman caught on video allegedly catching sharks at Sentosa; police investigating

Police are investigating a video posted online which showed a woman allegedly catching sharks at Sentosa.

The video on Xiaohongshu, which has since been taken down, showed a woman holding a fishing rod against the backdrop of a marina.

One and later two, sharks resembling blacktip reef shark pups are seen placed on the wooden floorboards of the marina. The clip ends with the woman walking along the pier, fishing rod in hand.

It is not clear what happened to the sharks.

According to 8world, the incident is believed to have occurred at Sentosa on Sept 21 or 22.

A Sentosa Development Council told 8world that they have lodged a police report, and emphasised that fishing, poaching, or any act that would hurt wildlife are strictly prohibited.

The guidelines are also clearly stated on the island attraction's website.

Police confirmed to AsiaOne that a police report has been made and investigations are ongoing.

AsiaOne has reached out to Sentosa Development Council for more information.

Shark sighting at Palawan Beach

A 1.5m-long blacktip reef shark was sighted near the shoreline at Sentosa's Palawan Beach last September, which drew some concern from netizens online.

In response to AsiaOne's queries then, the Animal Concerns Research and Education Society (Acres) said that it is "not unusual" for sharks to be sighted in our waters.

Acres co-CEO Kalai Vanan also highlighted that blacktip reef sharks are known to be timid and skittish.

Marine life expert Dr Zeehan Jaafar and senior lecturer at the National University of Singapore who spoke to The Straits Times last Sept also echoed this, stating that the species is locally endangered and feeds on smaller fish and invertebrates.

Should beachgoers happen to encounter a shark in the waters, Kalai added that there's no cause for alarm but advised people to admire them from afar.

