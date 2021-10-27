Woman charged for failing to stop son from raping daughter

A woman in Singapore was charged by the court for knowingly letting her son rape her daughter. She was also charged for permitting the ill treatment of a child and omitting information about the criminal offence.

The mother of the young man who raped his younger sister cannot be named due to gag orders protecting the victim.

Mother was aware her daughter was being raped by her son

PHOTO: Pexels

According to the court case of her son, the 43-year-old woman allegedly noticed semen stains on her daughter's underwear in 2010. She asked her son then if he had molested or "had sex" with his sister again.

The woman allegedly allowed the sexual abuse to continue between June 2017 and Sept 2017.

Reports say the woman's daughter was only 12-years-old when her brother, who was then 20, raped her.

Woman given failure to protect charge over omitting information about son's criminal offence

PHOTO: Pexels

The woman was given five charges on Monday (25 Oct), including a failure to protect charge. The charges are for also intentionally omitting to give information on the criminal offence of rape and molestation of a minor.

She will also be charged for knowingly permitting her son to sexually abuse her daughter when she knew about it from as early as 2010.

The accused was remanded on the same day when she said she would be applying for legal aid. She will return to court in November. Meanwhile, the woman's son was sentenced to 11-and-a-half years' jail and seven strokes of the cane in January 2020.

This is for raping his sister as well as molesting her when was a minor. There were also multiple other charges considered in sentencing.

The court also heard that the Ministry of Social and Family Development is making arrangements for the victim to stay in a shelter.

How to seek help when suffering from domestic abuse

If you or anyone else you know is suffering from domestic abuse, please report to the police or call 999 in cases of an immediate threat. You can also contact your nearest Family Service Centre or call other helplines as listed below:

SINGAPORE HELPLINES Samaritans of Singapore: 1800-221-4444

Singapore Association for Mental Health: 1800-283-7019

Care Corner Counselling Centre (Mandarin): 1800-353-5800

Institute of Mental Health's Mental Health Helpline: 6389-2222

Silver Ribbon: 6386-1928

This article was first published in theAsianparent.