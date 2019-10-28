Woman charged with murder of man in Ang Mo Kio flat

SINGAPORE - A 54-year-old woman was charged in court on Monday (Oct 28) for the murder of a 63-year-old man believed to be her husband.

The incident happened in the early morning of Deepavali (Oct 27) and was the first out of two murder cases that happened on Sunday.

Appearing handcuffed and in a red polo shirt and dark shorts at the State Courts, Chinese national Wang Shuzhen was accused of killing Mr Teh Hock Pine on Sunday sometime between 5am and 6.02am.

Police said they had responded to a case of unnatural death at Block 633 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 6 at 5.46am that day.