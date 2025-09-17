Woman charged over suspected links to fake bulk order scams involving impersonation of SAF personnel

The 22-year-old Sri Lankan woman who was arrested during police raids targeting recent fake bulk order scammers between Sept 15 and 16 was charged in court on Wednesday (Sept 17).

Rajadi Rajasinghe Manamendra Patabadilage Vishwa Madavi was the first to be charged among three persons arrested over their suspected involvement in scams involving bulk purchases of food.

She was handed a charge under the Computer Misuse Act and is accused of disclosing her bank account login password to "an unknown person" in September.

The Straits Times reported that the court heard on Sept 17 that her bank account had allegedly received large amount of funds.

Rajadi, who told the court she was in Singapore on a student pass, listened to proceedings via a Sinhalese interpreter and indicated that she would plead guilty, according to CNA.

She is currently remanded at Central Police Division and will appear in court on Oct 1.

If convicted, she can be jailed for up to two years and fined up to $5,000.

Police said on Tuesday that investigations are ongoing into the involvement of the other two suspects, a 31-year-old man and a 16-year-old.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the trio had allegedly acted on the instructions of a scam syndicate to facilitate the perpetration of fake bulk order scams involving the impersonation of Singapore Armed Forces' (SAF) personnel.

A police spokesperson added that since Sept 4, there have been at least five reported cases of fake bulk order scams with losses totalling at least $32,000.

Over the past week, AsiaOne reported on several such incidents which affected a biryani stall in Tiong Bahru, a florist in Bukit Timah, a nasi lemak shop in Novena and a bakery along Thomson Road.

These cases involved scammers posing as SAF personnel.

Another variant, involving scammers posing as school staff, had also targeted an eatery near Holland Road.

