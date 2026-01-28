Woman filmed spitting water on MRT train charged with being a public nuisance, remanded at IMH

A woman who was filmed spitting water onto other commuters and the floor of a MRT train in a viral video last week was charged at the State Courts on Wednesday (Jan 28).

Sabrina Han Meizhen, a 37-year-old Singaporean, was charged with one count of being a public nuisance by spitting water at a female passenger and on the train, causing annoyance to her and other members of the public.

Han allegedly committed the crime on Jan 16 at about 7.57am at Choa Chu Kang MRT station, according to her charge sheet.

On Wednesday, Han was ordered to be remanded at the Institute of Mental Health for two weeks for psychiatric assessment.

The case will be mentioned again on Feb 11.

In the Instagram video posted on Jan 23, Han can be seen drinking water from a plastic bottle before allegedly spitting it onto the floor and at other commuters on a train.

If found guilty of her charge, Han faces up to three months' jail and/or a fine up to $2,000.

