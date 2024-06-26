Woman claims driver refused to give way to pet ambulance, resulting in dog's death

A worried dog owner was upset when the car in front of the pet ambulance carrying her sick dog refused to give way.

In a video posted to Facebook group SG Road Vigilante on Wednesday (June 26), a pet ambulance from the Royal Animal Rescue (RAR) can be seen driving down the rightmost lane along the East Coast Parkway.

The caption under the video said that the dog in the pet ambulance was having an emergency and was on oxygen support while heading to a 24-hour vet hospital.

Given the circumstances, the driver of the ambulance had turned on its blinking lights to alert other drivers on the road.

However, a black car driving in front of the pet ambulance seems to have no intention of giving way.

Stating that the dog had eventually died, its owner wrote: "The driver still didn't give way even after the ambulance sounded its horn multiple times. Is it because it's not a human ambulance? Animals are also living things, it's a life too."

"Every car was being nice and giving way after seeing the ambulance's blinking lights, yet this driver refused to give way."

According to the post, the car driver had also abruptly stepped on the brake after the ambulance driver horned him.

Most drivers do give way: Pet ambulance company

Speaking to AsiaOne, a RAR employee said that although it is rare, as most drivers just give way, they have faced instances of people brake-checking their drivers while on the road.

The employee also confirmed that the dog in question had indeed died in a pet hospital afterwards.

Some netizens who came across the video questioned if the pet ambulance was really considered an emergency vehicle as it resembled a regular commercial van with a decal on the back denoting a 70km/h speed limit.

Responding to such comments, the RAR employee said: "The 70km/h sticker is for delivery vehicles carrying a full cargo load. We will be changing our vehicle soon, and will no longer have that sticker."

"We are trying to educate the public that we're also an emergency service for animals as all lives matter."

bhavya.rawat@asiaone.com