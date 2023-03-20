Woman claims she was robbed by armed men in Yishun - but police think otherwise

SINGAPORE - The police are investigating a 34-year-old woman for allegedly providing false information to a public servant on March 16.

In a statement on Monday (March 20), the police said they received a call at about 10.25pm from the woman who claimed she had been robbed of cash amounting to $6,700 by two unknown men.

The incident purportedly occurred in the area of Block 504 Yishun Street 51, the police said.

She allegedly told the police that the men were armed with a knife.

Through investigations and with the aid of images from police cameras, officers from Woodlands Police Division found that the woman had given false information.

ALSO READ: 21-year-old woman arrested over alleged involvement in kidnapping scam; victim found in Yishun

Those convicted of giving any information that a person knows to be false to a public servant can be jailed for up to two years, fined, or both.

The police reminded the public that police resources could be put to better use in dealing with real crimes and emergencies rather than investigating false reports or false information.

“Those who lodge false police reports or provide false information will face serious consequences under the law,” they said.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.