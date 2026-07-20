'3 rows of zoomed-in photos': Woman confronts man she claims filmed her butt during pickleball session

A woman filmed herself confronting a man after he allegedly took photos of her buttocks without consent.

Kasey Low, also known as kaseyavariellelow on Instagram, said in a post on Sunday (July 19) that she decided to speak up about the matter to encourage others not to stay silent.

Speaking to AsiaOne on July 20, Low claimed the incident happened during her weekly pickleball session with friends last Saturday afternoon.

She did not reveal where the incident took place.

Low said she was focused on the game and did not initially notice the man. However, a friend watching from the sidelines spotted the man "hiding at the corner and sneakily taking photos" of her and alerted her husband.

In the caption accompanying her video, Low claimed that "the uncle straight up lied" to her friend about not taking photos of her.

She subsequently asked to see his phone and alleged that while the man readily showed her his photo gallery, he hesitated when she asked to check the "recently deleted" folder.

"I scrolled down and found it. There were a few rows of photos of just me, all very zoomed in, with some zoomed in even further on my shorts," Low said.

In the exchange between her and the man, the latter is heard saying that he "did not do it on purpose" and had wanted to film the overall game.

Low repeatedly rebuffed his "excuses", pointing out that the alleged pictures were focused on her behind.

The woman wrote: "Past me would've not posted this or just kept quiet, but I know there'll be other girls that'll be afraid [or] don't want to cause trouble, and just keep quiet and let it go because I used to be like that."

She added that she expected criticism for speaking up, saying posting the video was "basically putting a target" on herself for "angry" commenters who might victim-blame or shame her.

Responding to comments about her outfit, Low said she was wearing running shorts intended for exercise, adding that clothing is never the cause of harassment.

"Girls can literally be dressed in long pants, long sleeves and still be harassed. Personal experience," she wrote.

She also encouraged others to speak up if they find themselves in similar situations.

"It's never your fault and we shouldn't let them think they can silently get away with it. Confronting is 100x better than keeping quiet and letting them get away with it," she said.

She should have called police

In a later update, Low reflected that she should have called the police immediately after the incident.

However, she admitted she was flustered after discovering the alleged photos and deleted them before considering making a report.

"Because I deleted the evidence, I wasn't sure if I could still make a report, and I wasn't sure what the process or outcome would be," Low told AsiaOne.

"I guess you live and you learn," she wrote in her Instagram post.

The video has since attracted widespread attention on Instagram, with many users applauding her for confronting the man and encouraging others to speak out.

A few netizens commended Low for "confronting [the man] calmly and still being patient with him".

Another commenter praised her for standing up for herself, while others suggested that she make a police report.

However, some netizens questioned whether it was appropriate for her to record the man, despite censoring his face.

Low said her decision to share the incident publicly was driven by her own past experiences with harassment.

"This really happens too much to girls. It happens so often and we just brush it off because we don't want to make things big or we're scared to speak up," she told AsiaOne.

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eriko.lim@asiaone.com