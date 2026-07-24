Woman confronts man allegedly taking photos of girls' skirts near Haji Lane

A woman confronted a man after she noticed him allegedly taking pictures of her and other girls' skirts near Haji Lane.

The incident was documented by TikTok user jokaaqi, who filmed part of the confrontation.

In a video uploaded on Thursday (July 23), she is heard asking the man to show her his photo gallery outside a 7-Eleven store. A woman, whom jokaaqi identifies as the man's wife, is seen standing next to him.

According to jokaaqi, the man had allegedly taken pictures of other girls' skirts before proceeding to take pictures of her.

"He started taking pics of me and I just avoided eye contact but bro continued on for so long and pointed the camera right at me," she wrote.

The man complied with her request and showed his photo gallery, after allegedly deleting half of the pictures.

"You're taking pictures of the two girls," she said, apparently referring to photos in his gallery, while the man is heard attempting to defend himself.

According to jokaaqi's TikTok caption, the man's wife "just sighed" before asking her husband to delete the photos. The man eventually complied.

"He asked for it," jokaaqi wrote, adding that she also asked the man to clear his recently deleted folder after ending the video.

The TikTok video has since garnered almost 30,000 views, with some netizens lamenting that such instances have become more common lately.

"So many cases of guys taking pictures of girls recently," one wrote.

Others said that the man should have been reported to the police, while some questioned the wife's reaction and apparent acceptance of her husband's actions.

@jokaaqi happened near haji lane…… also i was lowkey scared at first bcs after he took pics of them, he started taking pics of me and i just avoided eye contact but bro continued on for so long and pointed the camera right at me….he asked for it man…didn’t expect him to own up this fast after i ended the video i asked him to clear his recently deleted too bruh stay safe girls and guys #sg ♬ 原声 - jokaaqi

AsiaOne has reached out to jokaaqi for comment.

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dana.leong@asiaone.com