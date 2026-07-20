'3 rows of zoomed-in photos': Woman confronts man she claims filmed her butt during pickleball session

A woman filmed herself confronting a man after he allegedly took photos of her buttocks without consent.

Kasey Low, also known as kaseyavariellelow on Instagram, said in a post on Sunday (July 19) that she decided to speak up about the matter to encourage others not to stay silent.

Low claimed in her video that the incident happened during her weekly pickleball session with friends.

She did not reveal where and when the incident took place.

According to her, it was her friends who first noticed the man pointing his phone in her direction.

In the video caption accompanying, she claimed that "the uncle straight up lied" to her friend about not taking photos of her.

Low then approached the man and asked to see his phone.

She alleged that after checking his phone's gallery, she found three rows of photos zoomed in to her running shorts and butt in the app's "recently deleted" folder.

In the exchange between her and the man, the latter is heard saying that he "did not do it on purpose" and had wanted to film the overall game.

Low repeatedly rebuffed his "excuses", pointing out that the alleged pictures were focused on her behind.

The woman wrote: "Past me would've not posted this or just kept quiet, but I know there'll be other girls that'll be afraid [or] don't want to cause trouble, and just keep quiet and let it go because I used to be like that."

She added that she expected criticism for speaking up, saying posting the video was "basically putting a target" on herself for "angry" commenters who might victim-blame or shame her.

Responding to comments about her outfit, Low said she was wearing running shorts intended for exercise, adding that clothing is never the cause of harassment.

"Girls can literally be dressed in long pants, long sleeves and still be harassed. Personal experience," she wrote.

She also encouraged others to speak up if they find themselves in similar situations.

"It's never your fault and we shouldn't let them think they can silently get away with it. Confronting is 100x better than keeping quiet and letting them get away with it," she said.

She should have called police

In a later update, Low reflected that she should have called the police immediately after the incident.

However, she said she had deleted the alleged photos from the man's phone after discovering them.

"I guess you live and you learn," she wrote.

The video has since attracted widespread attention on Instagram, with many users applauding her for confronting the man and encouraging others to speak out.

A few netizens commended Low for "confronting [the man] calmly and still being patient with him".

Another commenter praised her for standing up for herself, while others suggested that she make a police report.

However, some netizens questioned whether it was appropriate for her to record the man, despite censoring his face.

AsiaOne has contacted Low for more information.

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eriko.lim@asiaone.com