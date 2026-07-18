Woman confronts skateboarder for nearly hitting kid; netizens question her visit to Jurong skatepark

Is she being a mama bear or a Karen? Some netizens say the latter.

A woman was recorded having a confrontation with a skateboarder at Skatepark @ Lakeside Garden last Sunday (July 12), seemingly accusing him of nearly crashing into her child.

In a video uploaded to Instagram by IamAhden_snaps, she can be heard screaming and pointing her finger repeatedly at the man.

It is unclear what she is saying, but she can be heard yelling at one point for him to leave her kids alone.

Another man comes in between them, gently pushing the skateboarder back to talk to the woman and seemingly try and resolve the situation, but the first man and the woman get into an argument again.

She also points and yells at the second man, while others also step in to defuse the situation.

According to the Instagram user, who goes by Jayden Sim, the skateboarder was doing tricks on the railing when his board accidentally slipped and he let it go.

"Not terribly, it did not hit her kids, it's just that she thinks that the stunts that the skater is doing is dangerous to her," he added.

Another netizen claimed under a repost of the clip that their brother had been at the scene and witnessed the interaction.

"According to him, the lady had brought her young child to play in the middle of her skate park," they wrote.

"The skateboarder was skating at high speed near to the child, and nearly collided with the child."

'Why bring their kids to the skatepark?'

Many netizens did not take the woman's side, questioning why she was bringing her children to a skatepark if not to skate, or suggesting that the environment could be unsafe for young children.

One commented: "I wanna know why she's at what clearly is a space carved out for skateboarders. You don't go into a lion's den and complain about being eaten."

"In the first place, why are they bringing their kids to the skatepark as though it is a playground?" another comment read, sharing the sentiment.

"They wouldn't want their kids running around on roads where there are vehicles moving at fast speeds, right?"

Some also applauded the skaters for handling the situation well, with one comment calling the woman lucky that they were so "calm and patient with her" when she appeared to be picking a fight.

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drimac@asiaone.com