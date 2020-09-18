Woman crashes car into Jalan Berseh playground 2 days after motorcycle accident

A prime example of what not to do when driving someone else's car — a woman allegedly lost control of the vehicle, crashed into a playground and abandoned the wreck, leaving her passenger at the scene.

The 24-year-old woman was arrested for driving the car without the consent of the owner, police said. The accident happened near Block 25 Jalan Berseh at 11.42am on Sept 17.

Speaking to Shin Min Daily News, an eyewitness said he had heard the sound of the car engine before he saw it travel towards the playground at a high speed.

The vehicle only came to a stop when it hit a stone bench, he said.

"After the female driver opened the door, she quickly ran upstairs [to the HDB block], leaving the female passenger behind.

"She only came back about half an hour later and even changed her clothes."

The driver and her passenger had apparently been in a motorcycle accident just two days ago, said the eyewitness, who overheard their family members berating them for getting involved in another crash.

The two women appeared to be in a sombre mood and were crying as police officers took their statements, according to the reporter on the scene.

Both of them reportedly initially denied driving the car, but one of the women eventually admitted to being the driver.

Five police vehicles, about twenty officers, as well as police dogs from the K-9 unit were seen at the scene of the accident.

It was a blessing in disguise that no pedestrians were injured in the accident, a resident in the area told the Chinese daily.

The accident site connects two blocks of flats and frequently sees the elderly on wheelchairs passing through and waiting for private hire vehicles, he added.

Police investigations are ongoing.

kimberlylim@asiaone.com