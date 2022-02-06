Woman cries foul after realising label on chicken sold in NTUC FairPrice is inaccurate

With the ongoing backlash against the New York Times' recipe of Singaporean chicken curry, the topic of chicken has been on the boil lately.

This time around, a local supermarket has come under fire even before the poultry hit the stove.

A woman cried foul on Saturday (Feb 5) after noticing that the boneless chicken breast she bought from NTUC FairPrice was mislabeled.

In her TikTok video, Nina Monzolevska was seen weighing the item at home, asking: "Why is FairPrice doing this to its customers?"

She weighed the chicken breast twice and the digital scale read 0.164kg and 0.165g, which was lighter than the 0.224kg printed on the label. "FairPrice doesn't seem that fair anymore," Monzolevska wrote.

One netizen who was surprised at the discrepancy reminded others that the weight shown on the digital scale was inclusive of the packaging.

Another TikTok user suggested that the woman bring her own weighing scale along for future grocery shopping trips, but another netizen pointed out that weighing scales are already available at supermarkets.

Others called for empathy during the busy festive season and questioned the need to highlight the blunder on social media.

Supermarket staff would have been able to rectify the issue on the spot, wrote one Facebook user.

In a Facebook post on the same day, NTUC FairPrice said it has reached out to Monzolevska.

The supermarket chain said "accurate labelling is of paramount importance" and urged customers to approach store staff immediately if they find any labelling discrepancies.

"To safeguard the interests of our customers, we have in place a policy where we will honour a full refund or exchange for products that have been inaccurately labelled."

Last August, a customer warned Muslim shoppers about packets of minced chicken mislabelled as pork loin that she had spotted on the supermarket shelves.

NTUC FairPrice responded swiftly, saying: "We recognise the sensitivities surrounding such an error and sincerely apologise for any offence caused."

Such matters are taken very seriously and additional measures have been put in place to prevent errors of such nature from reoccurring, FairPrice added.

