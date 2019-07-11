Woman dies in accident in Lentor Avenue; she pushes child out of harm's way before being hit by car

The 30-year-old woman was reportedly crossing Lentor Avenue with a two-year-old child in a stroller before being hit by a car.
PHOTO: Stomp
The Straits Times

SINGAPORE - A 30-year-old woman died and a two-year-old boy was taken to hospital after an accident in Lentor Avenue on Tuesday morning (Nov 5).

A 44-year-old driver was subsequently arrested for careless driving causing death. Investigations are ongoing.

The police said they were alerted to an accident involving a car and two pedestrians in Lentor Avenue, towards Ang Mo Kio Avenue 6, at about 10.55am.

The 30-year-old woman, who was one of the pedestrians, was unconscious when she was taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital, where she subsequently died.

The other pedestrian, the two-year-old boy, was conscious when he was taken to the KK Women's and Children's Hospital.  

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said it responded to an accident at the same location and time on Tuesday.

Chinese-language evening paper Shin Min Daily News reported that the woman was pushing the child in the stroller and was crossing the road at the time.

She pushed the child out of harm's way before being hit by the car, the paper said.

A pair of women’s shoes lay on the road, some distance from a black car, before police picked them up, said Ms Lynn Aslina, 50, who sent photos of the accident scene to citizen journalism site Stomp. 

Ms Aslina, who works in human resources, was travelling to Yio Chu Kang on bus service 857 at about 12.10pm when she noticed police officers at the scene.

The front of the car was dented, she said. 

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.

More about
Accidents Singapore Police Force deaths

TRENDING

Woman dies in accident in Lentor Avenue; she pushes child out of harm&#039;s way before being hit by car
Woman dies in accident in Lentor Avenue; she pushes child out of harm's way before being hit by car
&#039;How can you ride here?&#039;: Pedestrians shove GrabFood cyclist off bicycle path in Yishun
'How can you ride here?': Pedestrians shove GrabFood cyclist off bicycle path in Yishun
More heads roll at Chinese airline over cockpit visitor
More heads roll at Chinese airline over cockpit visitor
Pros and cons of keeping your savings in your CPF special account
Pros and cons of keeping your savings in your CPF special account
Chingmy Yau&#039;s daughter is the spitting image of her mum - and other gorgeous children of Asian stars
Chingmy Yau's daughter is the spitting image of her mum - and other gorgeous children of Asian stars
Joey Yung apologises for &#039;supporting&#039; Hong Kong protests
Joey Yung apologises for 'supporting' Hong Kong protests
Did Zoe Tay mistake Edwin Goh for the new Star Search 2019 winner?
Did Zoe Tay mistake Edwin Goh for the new Star Search 2019 winner?
Umno: &#039;Snap election&#039; next year if power transition fails
Umno: 'Snap election' next year if power transition fails
Malaysian models flamed for posing on graves in Christian cemetery for bridal photoshoot
Malaysian models flamed for posing on graves in Christian cemetery for bridal photoshoot
E-scooters banned on footpaths: Food delivery riders meet Shanmugam to voice concerns over new rule
E-scooters banned on footpaths: Food delivery riders meet Shanmugam to voice concerns over new rule
12 years later, Andy Lau&#039;s crazy fan admits she was wrong, seeks dead father&#039;s forgiveness
12 years later, Andy Lau's crazy fan admits she was wrong, seeks dead father's forgiveness
Disaster averted: Cat prevents baby from tumbling down stairs
Disaster averted: Cat prevents baby from tumbling down stairs

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Places to visit near Singapore that will make you believe you&#039;re in Europe
Places to visit near Singapore that will make you believe you're in Europe
Your contractor damaged your neighbour&#039;s property. Can you be made liable?
Your contractor damaged your neighbour's property. Can you be made liable?
Why Singapore model-actress Ase Wong chose to freeze her eggs in Bangkok
Why Singapore model-actress Ase Wong chose to freeze her eggs in Bangkok
We fend off zombies on the Train to Busan in Genting and scream till our ribcages hurt
We fend off zombies on the Train to Busan in Genting and scream till our ribcages hurt

Home Works

8 creative ways to get the most out of your condo layout
8 creative ways to get the most out of your condo layout
7 luxe minimalist homes in Singapore that we wish were ours
7 luxe minimalist homes in Singapore that we wish were ours
House tour: Carefully restored Onan Road shophouse hailed for heritage contribution
House tour: Carefully restored Onan Road shophouse hailed for heritage contribution
8 things you need to know about water and sanitary plumbing maintenance for your HDB apartment
8 things you need to know about water and sanitary plumbing maintenance for your HDB apartment

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Linda Chung makes stunning appearance in Melaka with kebaya
Linda Chung makes stunning appearance in Melaka with kebaya
Taiwanese climber&#039;s bikini shot at Everest Base Camp sets tongues wagging
Too sexy for Everest? Taiwanese woman's bikini shot sets tongues wagging
Simon Yam&#039;s biggest regret is not spending enough time with his family
Simon Yam reveals biggest regret
&#039;I hope everyone can forgive me&#039;: Man who set dog on fire turns himself in to Thai police
'I hope everyone can forgive me': Man who set dog on fire turns himself in to Thai police

SERVICES