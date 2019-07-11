Woman dies in accident in Lentor Avenue; she pushes child out of harm's way before being hit by car

SINGAPORE - A 30-year-old woman died and a two-year-old boy was taken to hospital after an accident in Lentor Avenue on Tuesday morning (Nov 5).

A 44-year-old driver was subsequently arrested for careless driving causing death. Investigations are ongoing.

The police said they were alerted to an accident involving a car and two pedestrians in Lentor Avenue, towards Ang Mo Kio Avenue 6, at about 10.55am.

The 30-year-old woman, who was one of the pedestrians, was unconscious when she was taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital, where she subsequently died.

The other pedestrian, the two-year-old boy, was conscious when he was taken to the KK Women's and Children's Hospital.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said it responded to an accident at the same location and time on Tuesday.

Chinese-language evening paper Shin Min Daily News reported that the woman was pushing the child in the stroller and was crossing the road at the time.

She pushed the child out of harm's way before being hit by the car, the paper said.

A pair of women’s shoes lay on the road, some distance from a black car, before police picked them up, said Ms Lynn Aslina, 50, who sent photos of the accident scene to citizen journalism site Stomp.

Ms Aslina, who works in human resources, was travelling to Yio Chu Kang on bus service 857 at about 12.10pm when she noticed police officers at the scene.

The front of the car was dented, she said.

