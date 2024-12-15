Woman dies after Singapore family of 3 gets into accident in Taiwan

One woman died after a family of three from Singapore got into a car accident in Miaoli, Taiwan on Saturday (Dec 14) afternoon.

A Singaporean man, 36, and his three-year-old daughter sustained minor injuries from the crash, reported Taiwan news publication TVBS.

His wife, a 33-year-old Chinese national, died from her injuries, SETNews reported.

The man had driven a rental car, taking his family to pick strawberries in a farm that day.

While en route to their next destination, he lost control of the vehicle.

Instead of making a right turn like other motorists, the white car was veering towards the left and ended up crashing into a power pole, CCTV footage of the area showed.

The power pole collapsed onto the road, blocking traffic across three lanes.

While the man and his daughter were able to exit the vehicle, his wife was trapped back seat, local police said.

She showed no signs of life after first responders extricated her from the wreckage.

The woman was taken to hospital where she was subsequently pronounced dead.

Two fatal accidents in a day

On Saturday morning, a Vietnamese student lost control of his motorcycle while making a turn on the same highway in Miaoli.

He collided with an oncoming vehicle, Focus Taiwan reported.

The 19-year-old was taken to a hospital but later died from his injuries, according to the local police.

He was a student at Yu Da University of Science and Technology, a private university in Miaoli.

University staff visited the hospital after learning of the accident and will assist in contacting the student's family in Vietnam.

Neither the student nor the driver that crashed into him had traces of alcohol, local police said.

They also warned motorists to pay attention to the turns and slopes while travelling along this section of the Miaoli highway, which is prone to accidents.

