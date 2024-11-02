Woman dies after Singapore family of 4 gets into accident along Malaysia's North-South Expressway

A family's road trip over the Deepavali holidays turned into tragedy when the minivan which they were travelling in met with an accident on Malaysia's North-South Expressway.

One woman was killed and several others were injured in the incident, which occurred in the early hours of Wednesday (Oct 31) at the 138km-mark near Yong Peng, Johor, media outlets reported.

The deceased has been identified as 44-year-old Chang Lee Won, a permanent resident in Singapore.

Other passengers inside the vehicle included her husband, a Singaporean, as well as their two sons aged 19 and 16.

According to Shin Min, the family were believed to be on their way to Chang's hometown in Kuala Lumpur when the accident happened.

Lee was killed instantly in the crash while her husband and sons as well as their Malaysian driver sustained injuries, the report added.

The Malaysian driver and Bangladeshi passenger in the other vehicle, an MPV, were unharmed, according to a Facebook post by the Yong Peng Fire and Rescue Station.

The commander of the Yong Peng Fire and Rescue Station issued a statement on Thursday regarding the accident, stating that officers were alerted to the incident at 5.04am.

Six firefighters were deployed to the scene and launched rescue operations, which ended at 6.32am.

Lee was pronounced dead at the scene and the injured were taken to hospital in an ambulance for further treatment, he added.

[[nid:429981]]

candicecai@asiaone.com