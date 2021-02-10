Woman dies after stabbing incident at Tampines; suspected attacker found in Punggol also dies

Hours after a woman was stabbed in Tampines, her suspected attacker was found lying motionless at the foot of a block in Punggol.

The police said they were alerted to a stabbing incident at Block 206 Tampines Street 21 today (Feb 10) at 6.30am. The victim is a 42-year-old woman who was found lying motionless at the block's void deck. There were slash wounds on her neck.

The alleged assailant, a 45-year-old man, was found lying motionless at the foot of his flat at Block 205A Punggol Field at about 9.10am. The pair are known to each other, the police added.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) told AsiaOne that they received a call for assistance at Tampines this morning and conveyed the woman to Changi General Hospital.

Both were unconscious when taken to separate hospitals where they subsequently died.

The police have classified the case as unnatural deaths and said that investigations are currently ongoing.

Noting that an image of an official document and a photo of the woman are being circulated through social media and messaging platforms, the police urged the public to refrain from further spreading the images out of respect for the deceased and the aggrieved families.

They are also looking into the unauthorised circulation of the image of the official document online.

