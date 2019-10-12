Woman dies from injuries suffered in Bukit Batok blaze where fire hose reels could not be used

SINGAPORE - The woman injured in the Bukit Batok fire on Nov 1 - where officers were unable to use the fire hose reels - died in hospital on Monday (Dec 9), said a spokesman for the Singapore General Hospital (SGH).

The woman in her 60s was rescued from the 13th-floor unit of Block 210A Bukit Batok Street 21 and had been receiving medical treatment at SGH for more than a month since the fire.

The woman, along with her husband believed to be in his 60s and their son in his 30s, had earlier been hospitalised for burn injuries and smoke inhalation, after the fire which began at about 4am that day.

The hospital had earlier said her husband was discharged from hospital about a week after the fire and her son was discharged on Nov 15.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, Bukit Batok MP Murali Pillai wrote: "Friends, I regret to inform you that Mdm Goh, the Blk 210A fire victim on 1 Nov 2019, has passed away.