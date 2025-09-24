Woman dies in Yishun knife attack after alleged dispute with neighbour; man arrested

A woman has died following a stabbing incident in Yishun Central on Wednesday (Sept 24) morning, reported the Straits Times (ST).

The Singapore Civil Defence Force told AsiaOne it received a call for assistance at Block 323 Yishun Central at about 7.25am.

Three people were taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

A female victim succumbed to her injuries there, according to ST, which also reported that the alleged perpetrator has been arrested.

We understand that the alleged attacker is a 67-year-old Singaporean man.

A resident who wished to be known as Koh told the paper that there had been a neighbour dispute between a man and a couple.

He described hearing screams, and later seeing a bloodied woman lying near the lift landing on the sixth floor.

The 69-year-old reportedly said: "Her husband was trying to fight off a man who was holding a knife. At the same time, the husband was yelling, 'Anyone knows CPR? Please help my wife!'

"Then I saw the husband get stabbed at his chest area."

AsiaOne spotted about six police cars at Block 323 at 10.30am. Spots of blood were seen at the ground floor lift lobby.

AsiaOne has reached out to the police for more information.

This is a developing story.

