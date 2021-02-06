Woman disgusted to find dead lizard in box of buns: BreadTalk investigating

BreadTalk has launched an investigation into an incident where a dead lizard was allegedly found in a box of buns purchased from its IHQ outlet at Tai Seng.

Stomp was alerted to a series of Instagram Stories posted by the customer who found the lizard that have been circulating on social media.

In the posts, the customer expresses extreme disgust at finding the dead lizard in the box of buns.

She said that her mother and brother ate the first two buns without noticing anything amiss.

The dead lizard was only discovered after she had reached for the third and last bun.

She added that she did not notice it at first either as she was using her phone and exclaimed, "who would ever expect a lizard inside".

She also shared her experience with BreadTalk's customer service following the incident.

She expressed disappointment and claimed they were more concerned about her removing her posts than resolving the matter with her.

In response to a Stomp query, a spokesman from BreadTalk issued the following statement:

"We were informed of the incident on 3 February, 10am by the customer and immediately launched an investigation into the matter.

"At the same time, we also reached out to the customer to express our concern to her and we appreciate her assistance throughout the process in aiding our investigation.

"Based on information provided by the customer, the purchase was made the day before on 2 February.

"Our footage from the CCTV of the outlet shows that the buns were packed at the counter upon order.

"In addition, we hired a third-party pest control company to inspect the outlet and the report shows that there are no signs and markings of lizards.

"We have kept the customer updated with our investigation report throughout the process.

"We would like to assure the public that food safety and hygiene remains our topmost priority.

"We recognise that the customer is understandably upset and rightfully so about the incident.

"We will continue to extend help and support to her as much as possible."