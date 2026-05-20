'I was too afraid to get near her': Woman found disoriented in Ang Mo Kio Hub toilet, blood and vape allegedly found on floor

A woman was found disoriented on the floor in the women's restroom on the second basement level of Ang Mo Kio Hub, Shin Min Daily News reported on Wednesday (May 20).

She was reportedly found at around 3pm on Tuesday, with blood pooling around her head and what appeared to be an e-vaporiser nearby.

"Her body seemed stiff and she moved in a daze," Shin Min quoted an eye witness as saying.

According to a video seen by the Chinese publication, the woman, purportedly in her 20s, had dishevelled hair and lay on the ground, making attempts to sit upright.

Failing to do so, she closed her eyes and fell back to the floor.

Speaking with Shin Min, a cleaner at Ang Mo Kio Hub said that she had been cleaning the men's washroom when she heard commotion from the women's toilet.

Going over to check, she saw the dazed woman on the floor.

"She writhed about on the ground, then lay there motionless for about five minutes as though she were asleep," the cleaner told Shin Min.

"I was too afraid to get near her."

Eventually, the woman left the scene — leaving behind a pool of blood on the floor where she had fallen, which the cleaner then cleaned up.

Shopkeepers nearby told Shin Min that security personnel arrived to assist and that paramedics were called, but the woman left on her own.

Responding to queries from AsiaOne, the Singapore Civil Defence Force said it received a call for assistance at 53 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 3 at around 3pm, but its assistance was not required.

After amendments to the Tobacco (Control of Advertisements and Sale) Act came into effect on May 1, Those found vaping can be fined up to $10,000, up from a maximum fine of $2,000 previously.

This maximum fine has been raised to $20,000 along with up to 10 years' jail if found guilty of vaping etomidate.

Need support around vaping or addiction? To report vaping offences: Contact Health Sciences Authority’s Tobacco Regulation Branch at 6684-2036 / 6684-2037 (9am to 9pm daily) or https://www.go.gov.sg/reportvape To quit vaping: Contact Health Promotion Board’s I Quit programme at 1800-438-2000 (8am to 6pm, Monday to Friday) or https://www.healthhub.sg/programmes/iquit/e-cig/ For more addiction or substance abuse support: Institute of Mental Health's National Addictions Management Service: 6389-2200

WE CARE Community Services: 3165-8017 or 8391-3023 (WhatsApp)

Singapore Anti-Narcotics Association: 6732-1122

Thye Hua Kwan Moral Charities: thkmc.org.sg

Fei Yue Community Services: 6485-8749

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khooyihang@asiaone.com