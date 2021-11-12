Woman faces jail for allegedly using another person's TraceTogether token

SINGAPORE - In what is believed to be the first case of its kind, a 34-year-old woman who allegedly used her niece's TraceTogether token to gain entry into several locations was charged in court on Friday (Nov 12).

Priscilla Tan Siew Sin allegedly ignored her company's orders to self-isolate at home while waiting for her polymerase chain reaction test result after coming into close contact with a Covid-19 patient, said the police in a statement on Thursday.

On Friday, Tan was charged with three counts of cheating by personation and can be jailed for up to five years and given a fine if found guilty.

According to court documents, Tan is said to have used her niece's TraceTogether token to enter The Poiz Centre, a shopping mall at Upper Serangoon Road, by cheating the SafeEntry system on the evening of April 30.

She allegedly did so again on the evening of May 2, when she used the token to enter the Esplanade Library and Marina Square.

Tan is due to return to court on Dec 2.

The police reminded the public to be socially responsible and to take Covid-19 safe management measures seriously.

