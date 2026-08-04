Woman makes police report after former flat owner allegedly claimed her CDC vouchers

A woman has made a police report after alleging that the previous owner of her HDB flat had fraudulently claimed her household's CDC vouchers, prompting a police investigation.

Huang (transliterated), a 54-year-old accountant, told Lianhe Zaobao that when she tried to claim her June Community Development Council (CDC) vouchers, she discovered that they had already been redeemed.

The 54-year-old then went to a nearby community centre to inquire about the matter and was told by staff members that the vouchers had been claimed by someone bearing the same name as the unit's former male owner.

Huang immediately lodged a complaint with the community centre and filed a police report, reported Lianhe Zaobao.

Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong previously announced that all Singaporeans will be able to claim $500 worth of Community Development Council (CDC) vouchers from June 11. The vouchers will be valid until Dec 31, 2027.

Suspects former homeowner failed to update address

Huang told the Chinese newspaper that she bought the four-room Punggol HDB flat in 2021. At the time, a woman who looked to be in her 60s and her daughter still lived there.

The 54-year-old revealed that she only met the woman's husband when she later went to sign the contract for the unit.

"Due to delays caused by the pandemic, renovations didn't start until October. When I went to check before construction began, I noticed an extra lock on the front door, which immediately raised my suspicions."

Huang later found a note posted on a wall outside the unit and discovered that the unit was one with outstanding debts. She immediately reported it to the police and pasted a note on her door stating that she was the new homeowner and asked creditors to stop.

However, she continued to received lawyer's letters from legitimate moneylenders.

After opening the letters, she discovered they were addressed to the former owner, who had allegedly continued taking out loans even after the resale transaction was completed, suggesting he had not updated his residential address.

Investigations ongoing

Huang reported the incident to the police again and contacted the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA), who later informed the 54-year-old that the former homeowner's address had been changed, reported Lianhe Zaobao.

In response to AsiaOne's queries, the police confirmed a report was lodged and that investigations are ongoing.

As investigations are ongoing, no further information can be disclosed, both the ICA and People's Association (PA) told Lianhe Zaobao.

The People's Association (PA) added that it has received feedback from residents regarding the procedures for claiming CDC vouchers, including whether staff members verified residents' addresses before issuing vouchers.

According to ICA's website, all identity card holders, including Singapore citizens and permanent residents residing overseas, are required to report a change of residential address within 28 days of moving into a new residence.

AsiaOne has reached out to ICA and PA for more information.

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esther.lam@asiaone.com