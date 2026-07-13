Woman files police report after Gojek driver allegedly suggested threesome

A Gojek passenger has filed a police report against her driver for allegedly making inappropriate and sexually explicit remarks towards her during the ride.

The 26-year-old passenger, who goes by the username huatyousay, uploaded a second video on Sunday (July 13), a few days after first sharing footage of the incident.

The original video, which includes footage of the driver's inappropriate remarks, including a request for a threesome, has since garnered over 320,000 views across TikTok and Instagram.

In her latest update, the passenger shared that she lodged a formal police report on July 11 and is awaiting an officer's follow-up.

She added that the Land Transport Authority (LTA) also reached out to her and was looking into the matter.

More women come forward with allegations

In her second video, the passenger said that several other women reached out with similar experiences after seeing her post.

"Same kind of conversation, in that moment I couldn't even react or think straight that I should video it down," one user commented, adding that she had been a passenger in the same driver's car.

Another user also shared that the same driver made similar sexually charged comments, despite attempts to shut down the conversation.

"It's crazy he's still driving," said the user, adding that they had filed a complaint with ride-hailing platform Gojek about a year ago when the incident happened.

In response, huatyousay said in her video: "This is very heart breaking for me, because it just tells me that I'm not his first victim."

"I'm so sorry that we have to all go through this."

'If I'm not his first victim, I wish I can be his last'

The passenger also defended her decision to share about the experience online and report the inappropriate behaviour, after purportedly facing victim-blaming comments from some netizens.

She asked: "Can you imagine if your loved one is going through the same harassment?"

She urged viewers to be more empathetic towards victims and to help create an environment where they feel safe enough to speak up about their experiences without feeling judged.

"I intend to pursue this matter very seriously and I hope there will be consequences to his disgusting behaviour," she said, adding that she felt "very violated and insulted" by the incident.

"If I'm not his first victim, I wish I can be his last."

LTA, Gojek investigating matter

In a Facebook post on Friday, the LTA said that they are aware of the case of misconduct and are investigating the case.

"We take allegations of misconduct by vocational licence holders seriously," they said, adding that appropriate regulatory action will be taken against the driver based on the outcome of the investigation.

They also reminded all vocational licence holders that it is an offence to verbally insult, intimidate or harass a passenger in any manner, including sexually.

Responding to AsiaOne's queries, a spokesperson from Gojek also said that they are investigating the matter and that they will mete out appropriate action will be meted out once the investigation concludes.

"We are committed to providing safe and comfortable rides for everyone on our platform," the spokesperson said.

AsiaOne has contacted huatyousay for comment.

@huatyousay breaks my heart to know I'm not the only one but every time we speak up, we're making a difference. ♬ original sound - Huatyousay

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dana.leong@asiaone.com