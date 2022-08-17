By hook or by cook? Woman finds hook in fish soup from Pasir Ris hawker centre

A woman found a hook in her fish soup while having lunch at Pasir Ris Central Hawker Centre on Sunday (Aug 14).

The food was bought from a stall called Jun Yuan House of Fish, which made the Michelin Bib Gourmand list last year and this year. Jun Yuan House of Fish also has an outlet at Old Airport Road.

Sharing photos of the hook, the Stomp contributor Emily said she told someone at the stall about it.

"She just said sorry and then continued to serve other customers," Emily told Stomp. "I stopped eating as I was worried that the rusted fishhook would cause tetanus.

"After a while, I returned to the stall and talked to all the three staff members including the chef. I said I treated this as a very dangerous incident. I was just lucky as I chewed slowly. If not, I would now be in the hospital already.

"The chef didn't think it was his fault as the ingredients were from the supplier."

"But they have to ensure the food is safe to eat, I emphasised. Our life is important and as hawkers, they must be responsible and ensure their food is safe to eat. A lot of the elderly eat there and I worry about their safety."

The Stomp contributor said she has filed a complaint with the Singapore Food Agency (SFA).

Stomp has contacted the SFA for more info.

Last week, Stomp reported that a woman found a wooden peg in the food from a Kimly Seafood stall in Bukit Panjang.

