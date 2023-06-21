Woman finds worm in Subway sandwich at Sengkang, says she wants to 'vomit my meal out'

Subway sandwiches are loved for their freshness.

But for this woman, her recent Subway sandwich might be a little too fresh.

Facebook user Nessie Lee took to the Complaint Singapore page on Wednesday (June 21) to post a video of what appears to be a worm she found in her Subway sandwich.

Nessie, who bought the sandwich from Compassvale Link, wrote: "Yucks! Worm from Subway Singapore! I just want to vomit my meal out."

The video shows a tiny, yellow insect larva wriggling on the Subway wrapper beside her sandwich.

AsiaOne has reached out to Nessie and Subway Singapore for comment.

Diner accused of putting 'cooked' cockroach into wanton noodles

To find a cockroach in a meal is bad enough, but to be accused of putting it in one's own meal?

A stall employee had accused a diner of doing just that after a cockroach was found in her bowl of wanton noodles, which she bought at Pontian Wanton Noodles.

Facebook user Jeffrey Linus Lee said his parents visited Koufu food court at HDB Hub in Toa Payoh on Apr 26.

Lee, whose friend alerted Stomp to the incident, said that his mother saw a foreign object in her bowl of noodles and realised it was a cockroach.

She went to the stall to inform the staff, who allegedly accused her of putting the cockroach in there herself so she could get a refund.

When contacted by Stomp, Lee said the employee eventually gave his mother a refund, but also apparently taunted her by saying: "Wah, eat until so little then ask me to refund."

ALSO READ: Family shocked after discovering 'many worms wriggling' in chilli flakes bought from FairPrice

ashwini.balan@asiaone.com

No part of this story or photos can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.