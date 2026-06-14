Woman flung off motorbike at TPE, assisted by other riders

A female motorcyclist was helped by road users after she self-skidded on Tampines Expressway (TPE) on Friday night (June 12).

In a dashcam video posted on Facebook by SG Road Vigilante on June 13, a woman was seen riding on a motorcycle along Seletar West Road exit, where she is believed to have lost control of her bike and fell in the middle of the road.

As the bike was seen rolling off to the side of the road, a lorry stopped beside her, while the owner of the footage stopped behind her.

A male motorcyclist also stopped nearby the woman, while his passenger alighted quickly and assisted the latter, who appeared to be in shock.

The male motorcyclist then assisted to direct traffic and helped to pick up the woman's belongings and other debris that had fallen on the expressway.

Later, two other motorcyclists also stopped to provide their assistance, while the woman passenger helped the female motorcyclist stand up and walked her to the side of the road.

In response to AsiaOne's queries, police said they were alerted to the accident on June 12 at about 9.40pm, which a motorcycle was believed to have self-skidded along TPE towards Seletar Expressway (SLE).



A 25-year-old female motorcyclist was taken conscious to Woodlands Hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.

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yeo.shuhui@asiaone.com

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