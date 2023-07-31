Woman found dead among maggots in flat, husband unconscious

SINGAPORE – Police are investigating a case of unnatural death at Block 93 Henderson Road.

This follows the discovery of the body of a 67-year-old woman on Saturday. She was found lying motionless in a ninth-floor unit, and pronounced dead at the scene by a Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) paramedic.

The woman’s husband, who is 70, was found unconscious in the flat and taken to Singapore General Hospital.

Speaking to Shin Min Daily News, a neighbour, who gave his name only as Mr Xu, said he noticed an odd smell emanating from the flat for at least a week before the body was discovered.

Unable to bear the odour any more, Mr Xu – who lives in the opposite unit – called the police on Saturday morning.

He also knocked on the woman’s door, which opened after he pushed on it lightly, and he saw that the floor of the flat was covered with maggots.

The police said they were alerted to the incident at 10.17am. SCDF said it received a call for assistance about 20 minutes later.

Mr Xu, a 60-year-old cooking stall assistant, added that the couple would typically keep their front door open, but the door had been shut in the last few days.

Other neighbours that Shin Min spoke to said the couple relied on wheelchairs to get around. They also said the couple would usually leave their flat every morning to eat, but they had not been seen in days.

The police said they do not suspect foul play and investigations are ongoing.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.