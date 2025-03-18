Woman found dead in Bukit Merah flat after not collecting free meals for days

When a Bukit Merah resident failed to collect her free meals for five days, a social worker called the police.

The 57-year-old woman was discovered dead in her Depot Road flat at Bukit Merah on March 12.

According to Shin Min Daily News, the deceased was part of a senior care programme by Thye Hua Kwan Moral Charities and would receive free meals daily for both lunch and dinner.

But from March 7, the woman stopped answering the door and could not be contacted.

The social worker had reportedly thought that she was not at home and called the police days later after realising something amiss.

A domestic helper living on the same floor as the deceased told Shin Min she had not seen the woman in a week, but did not notice any stench.

"She rarely left her home and had no visitors, so she always kept the door closed. She rarely talked to her neighbours too," the helper added.

In response to media queries, the police said they received a call for assistance at around 10.25am.

The 57-year-old woman was found lying motionless and pronounced dead at scene.

Based on preliminary investigations, the police do not suspect foul play.

