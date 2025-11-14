Woman found dead at foot of HDB block in Hougang

The body of a woman was discovered at the foot of an HDB block in Hougang.

The 23-year-old is believed to have fallen from a height.

A photo of the incident posted to a Facebook group for domestic helpers on Friday (Nov 14) showed the woman lying motionless on a patch of grass in front of the block with two police officers crouching down.

The post claimed that the deceased was a domestic helper from Myanmar.

Another picture posted by the same Facebook user showed a blue tent cordoned off with police tape at the foot of the block.

Responding to AsiaOne's queries, the police stated that they were alerted to the incident at Block 649 Hougang Avenue 8 on Thursday, at about 11.30am.

She was pronounced dead at the scene by a paramedic from the Singapore Civil Defence Force, said the police

Based on preliminary investigations, no foul play is suspected.

Police investigations are ongoing.

SINGAPORE HELPLINES Samaritans of Singapore: 1800-221-4444

Singapore Association for Mental Health: 1800-283-7019

Care Corner Counselling Centre (Mandarin): 1800-353-5800

Institute of Mental Health's national mindline: 1771 (24 hours)/ 6669-1771 (via WhatsApp)

Silver Ribbon: 6386-1928

We Care Community Services: 3165-8017

bhavya.rawat@asiaone.com