Woman found dead in Joo Chiat home; man, 40, under police investigation

A 43-year-old woman was found dead in a residential unit in Joo Chiat on Monday (Sept 15).

Responding to queries from AsiaOne, the police said that they had received a call for assistance at a residential unit along Everitt Road at about 9.30pm.

Upon their arrival, officers found a 43-year-old woman lying motionless inside the unit.

She was subsequently pronounced dead at the scene.

The police added that investigations are ongoing against a 40-year-old man for alleged involvement in the murder of the 43-year-old woman.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the man, who was known to the woman, had left Singapore prior to the call for assistance.

If found guilty of murder, the man faces the death penalty.

AsiaOne understands that the unit is located at Lotus, a residential property along Everitt Road.

According to CNA, a neighbour, who wished to remain anonymous, told reporters that she saw police officers at the vacant unit on the morning of Sept 16.

It was reported that a couple, along with a young child and two helpers, had lived in the unit.

The neighbour described the man as "shy and reserved" during their limited interactions and mentioned that she often saw the helpers with the child, reported CNA.

"We don't have much to say because they weren't loud or anything; they were just not very social," the neighbour was quoted as saying.

Police investigations are ongoing.

