Woman freaks out over chirping sounds from egg bought from Tampines wet market

While at home on a weekday afternoon, a woman found an unexpected surprise in her fridge.

On Tuesday (Oct 26), Lim Wei Ran heard chirping sounds and realised that the noises were coming from a specific egg.

Wanting to ensure that she wasn't "hearing things", the 22-year-old brought the egg into her room, and uploaded a video onto her Instagram story.

She also posted a conversation screenshot that she had with a friend, who told her that the egg could possibly hatch soon, as chirping typically occurs one or two days before an egg hatches.

Lim's next step was to try and "warm [the egg] up with towels", but this caused the chirping to get softer, according to her post.



After researching online, Lim discovered that a netizen had left a Google review on the egg supplier's page, saying that her family would "forever be haunted" after they cracked a fertilised egg into a bowl of noodles.

Lim's family bought the eggs from Tampines Mart wet market.

The 22-year-old also contacted the egg supplier, who confirmed that all their eggs were unfertilised. However, they were unable to determine the cause of the chirping from the egg.

Lim told AsiaOne that representatives from the egg supplier collected the egg from her at around 6pm on Tuesday. They informed her that they would look into the matter and update her accordingly.

Her post has gone viral, garnering amusing comments from netizens, one of whom congratulated her for getting a "new pet".

Screengrab/Instagram

At the time of writing, Lim said that the egg supplier has not provided an update. AsiaOne has also reached out to them for comment.

