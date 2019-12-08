Woman gives birth in Grab car on the way to the hospital

SINGAPORE - A trip in a Grab car took an unexpected turn when a pregnant woman gave birth on the way to the hospital.

Pre-school teacher Nur Syazwani Muhammad Rosdi, 25, experienced strong contractions last Wednesday evening (Aug 7), and she and her husband booked a Grab car to take them to Thomson Medical Centre.

The couple, who live in the Canberra area, were 10 minutes into their journey when Ms Syazwani's water broke.

She wrote in a Facebook post on Friday: "I tried to control my body, the contractions and every other pain that (came) along. Then, my body decided to go into active labour.