Woman hangs onto Mercedes-Benz's bonnet as it drives down Rochor Road

PHOTO: Facebook/SGchineseclub
Lam Min Lee
AsiaOne

The man didn't stop driving when a woman blocked his way, so she hopped onto the bonnet of his Mercedes Benz.

The sight on Friday (Jan 10) afternoon surprised other motorists on the road who recorded the incident on their mobile phones and dashboard cameras.

In one of the clips circulating on social media, the woman was seen stepping in front of a car that had pulled to a stop on the leftmost lane along Rochor Road.

Despite his warning honk, the woman continued to stand in the driver's way and banged on the bonnet to ask him to stop.

When she was pushed backwards as he drove on at a slow speed, she decided to hop onto the car's bonnet.

I think theres someone on your car sir... from r/IdiotsInCars

The Mercedes drove off with the woman hanging on its front windscreen, surprising other motorists as it travelled further down the road to Bugis Junction, as shown in another clip shared on Reddit.

It is unclear how far the car had travelled that way.

The bizarre scene had netizens calling the driver out for driving recklessly. Some said that he should've called the police for assistance while others wondered if the woman was trying to scam the driver by faking an accident.

AsiaOne has contacted the police for comment.

Last year, a 34-year-old man was sentenced to 11 weeks' jail and disqualified from driving for two years for a rash act that endangered life.

He had driven off at speeds up to 70kmh with his lover's husband hanging onto his front windscreen for more than seven kilometres in Kovan.

lamminlee@asiaone.com

