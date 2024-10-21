Woman helping drunk friend outside Suntec City club allegedly beaten up by 2 acquaintances

While trying to bring her drunk friend home, a woman was allegedly punched by two male friends of the former.

The assault left the woman — named only as S — bleeding from the mouth and caused three teeth to be loosened, according to a screengrab of an Instagram Story (IGS) on the incident circulating online.

Speaking to Shin Min Daily News, S said she was invited to a female friend's birthday celebration at a club in Suntec City. When she arrived at the club in the early morning of Tuesday (Oct 15), a group of men were already present.

"These few men are friends of my female friend. I've met them before and this is my second time seeing them," she said.

At about 3am, the woman's drunk friend asked her to send her home. Both women live in the same condominium.

Just as they boarded a taxi, however, one of the men suddenly opened the vehicle's door and insisted on taking the intoxicated woman away.

"I said don't worry, I will send her back safely and he suddenly said, 'do you believe I will take out my ring', which meant he wanted to hit me," S told Shin Min.

The victim said she was then punched in the head several times. Another man then approached and asked if she had been hit and then allegedly punched her face and jaw.

Her friend was supposedly taken away by the men, reported Shin Min.

S lodged a police report with the help of the taxi driver. She later visited the hospital to seek medical treatment.

In response to AsiaOne's queries, the police said they received a call for assistance at about 3.30am.

A 24-year-old woman sustained minor injuries but refused to be taken to hospital, and a 22-year-old man was arrested for breach of peace.

The 22-year-old man, and two other men aged 25 and 26, are assisting with investigations for voluntarily causing hurt.

Police investigations are ongoing.

[[nid:700299]]

lim.kewei@asiaone.com