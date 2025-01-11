Woman hires traditional Thai dancers to express gratitude at Chinatown's Erawan Shrine after striking $130k Toto prize

One lucky punter returned to the "source" of her good fortune, this time with even greater grandeur, after her prayers were answered.

During a ceremony on Thursday (Jan 9) to express gratitude for winning $130,000 in the Toto New Year Draw, the woman prayed in front of the Erawan Shrine in a store at People's Park Centre in Chinatown.

She also hired four traditional Thai dancers, with their 10-minute performance attracting several curious passers-by, who took photos with their mobile phones, reported Shin Min Daily News.

The lucky winner, who declined to give her name, said that she had arranged for the dancers after learning that it is a practice punters would do to give thanks after winning the lottery.

Photos were also shared on the store's Facebook page that same day, showing the traditional dancers performing before the store's entrance surrounded by a small crowd. There were also photos of a shrine with a cheque worth more than $130,000.

She first started buying lottery tickets five years ago on a whim or whenever there was a large prize up for grabs.

After spending $10 for 10 Quick Pick tickets at a betting shop at People's Park Centre, she went downstairs to pray at the Erawan Shrine.

"When the lottery was drawn that day, I didn't believe [that I'd won a prize] at first, and I checked it again several times," she told the Chinese daily.

"I have prayed at the shrine in Thailand, so I feel very lucky to have won this time."

The woman added that she planned to use a portion of her winnings to pay off her flat and donate to charity.

Speaking to Shin Min, the manager of the store said that their shrine is the same as Bangkok's famous Erawan Shrine.

Besides praying for wealth, he added that worshippers would also come here when they face work-related problems.

