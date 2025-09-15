Woman hit by car after jaywalking along Clemenceau Avenue, thrown onto kerb

A jaywalking woman was struck by a car after crossing a road along Clemenceau Avenue North on Saturday (Sept 13).

In a video posted to the Facebook page SGRV, the woman can be seen holding an umbrella as she walked across a busy road.

After a taxi appeared to stop for her, she began to run — but was struck by a silver Toyota Prius in the leftmost lane.

The impact caused her to fall, hitting the roadside curb.

Towards the end of the video, the driver can be seen exiting his vehicle to check on her.

According to the video caption, the incident is believed to have occurred at around 1.30pm.

Netizens shared differing opinions — some saying that the driver hit her on purpose, while others suggested she may have been in a blind spot and not visible to him.

One user wrote: "The jaywalker's position was blocked by white car. If she didn't dashed, driver (would) most likely see her."

Another noted that jaywalking is dangerous and pedestrians should not assume drivers can always see them.

According to a mid-year traffic report released on Aug 29, 4,860 people were injured and 79 killed on Singapore's roads between January and June this year.

Seniors accounted for 78.9 per cent of all pedestrian fatalities in the first half of 2025.

The police also noted that nearly half of all accidents involving elderly pedestrians — 43.1 per cent — were caused by jaywalking.

