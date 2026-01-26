Woman seen striking wheelchair user on head at bus interchange

A woman was caught on video hitting a wheelchair user on the back of the head at a bus interchange, sparking online concerns that the latter may be a victim of abuse.

In the video shared on Facebook, the woman, wearing a mask, can be seen at a bus interchange standing behind the wheelchair user who is dressed in a yellow T-shirt.

As the woman attempts to move the wheelchair to board a bus, she appears to push it forcefully before striking the back of the victim's head.

According to the post's caption, an eyewitness said the incident occurred at Hougang Central Bus Interchange on Friday (Jan 23) at around 3 pm.

The post stated that the woman, believed to be a domestic helper, had allegedly struck the wheelchair user on the head multiple times.

In the comments section, several netizens expressed shock and outrage, while others urged the authorities to investigate.

"Report to the Ministry of Manpower, they will do the investigation," wrote one user.

Another added, "If I got a maid like that, I would send her back to the agency. Cannot give face."

"Nursing for 20 years and a mother of a disabled child, I have never seen anything like that. If you don't have the patience and passion to care, choose a different profession," commented another.

