Woman hurls racist remarks at men who blocked her view of football match at Our Tampines Hub; police investigating

While catching a football screening in Tampines, an elderly woman got annoyed by two men who blocked her view.

She allegedly hit the pair and hurled racist remarks at them.

A clip of the incident, which took place at Our Tampines Hub on Saturday (Nov 25), was posted on Sgfollowsall, and showed her yelling: "They think it's their father's place ah, bloody b*****d!"

Our Tampines Hub was screening a football match between Liverpool and Manchester City that night.

"Two people walked up to the railing to watch the game and happened to be blocking this aunty who was sitting on the bench behind," wrote the person who submitted the clip.

According to the post, the woman allegedly hit the men on their backs and began making racist comments after the pair confronted her for hitting them.

A security guard was also seen stepping in to mediate the situation.

A spokesperson from Our Tampines Hub told 8world that a police report was made against the woman.

In response to AsiaOne's queries, the police said they were alerted to a call for assistance at 1 Tampines Walk at about 9.55pm on Nov 25.

They added that a 70-year-old woman is assisting with investigations into a case of voluntarily causing hurt and intentional harassment.

No injuries were reported.

Police investigations are ongoing.

