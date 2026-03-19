Woman who posed as 'police investigation officer' in expletive-laden online exchange arrested for impersonation

A 41-year-old woman was arrested on Thursday (March 19) for allegedly impersonating police officers and using abusive words towards a public servant.

Police said in a statement issued the same evening that they were alerted to an anonymous Facebook post — featuring an expletive-laden conversation — between a person claiming to be a police officer and an unknown user on Tuesday.

AsiaOne reviewed the screenshots, which were published in a Facebook group, and noted that the F-word was used more than 15 times.

In at least two messages, the imposter also threatened to rape the unknown user.

The woman was identified through follow up investigations and arrested on Thursday.

Police also revealed that she is believed to be involved in a separate incident of impersonation, and an additional case of using abusive words towards a police officer during a 999 call on Sept 14, 2025.

She will be charged with personating and using abusive words towards a public servant in relation to the execution of duty of the public servant.

The offence of personating a public servant carries a penalty of two years jail, a fine, or both.

If found guilty of using abusive words towards a public servant, she may be jailed for up to 12 months, fined, or both.

Police also warned would-be perpetrators that they take a serious view of individuals who impersonate public servants, including police officers, as such acts could undermine public trust and may cause confusion or alarm.

They added that any form of harassment or abusive behaviour towards officers performing their duties are considered as serious offences.

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editor@asiaone.com