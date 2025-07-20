Woman injured after PMD collision in Pasir Ris, lodges police report

A woman was left with cuts and bruises after she was allegedly knocked over by a Personal Mobility Device (PMD) rider on an overhead bridge in Pasir Ris.

In a post to the Complaint Singapore Facebook page on July 13, user Mel Yap stated that the incident occurred that morning at around 7.15am near Block 124, Pasir Street 11.

Calling it a "hit and run", she wrote that she had been walking downslope on the bridge when the PMD collided into her. She also called for the rider to apologise.

"If [the] rider comes forward and apologises and compensates my bills (with receipt), I won't pursue further," she wrote on Facebook, with accompanying photos showing the injuries she sustained to her right palm, left elbow and right knee.

She made a police report later.

In an interview with Shin Min Daily News, the 49-year-old woman accountant described how she and her friends had been walking on the overhead bridge when she heard a sound from behind. She turned and saw a man who looked to be in his 20s on his PMD.

Although Yap and her friends were walking in a single file, the path was narrow. The man did not pass immediately and appeared to be waiting for them to give way to him, said Yap.

Yap said she told the rider to dismount from the PMD and push his device, as she believed PMDs should not be ridden on overhead bridges.

Fell backwards, then forwards

Yap claimed that not only did the rider ignore her advice to dismount, he also tried to squeeze past the group. In the process, a part of the PMD allegedly hit Yap, causing her to fall.

"I fell backwards, but as he didn't stop, I tried to grab him and fell forwards," said Yap. "I shouted at him but he ignored me and left."

Yap told Shin Min that as the path was strewn with small rocks, she ended up scraping her elbows, palms and knees, which bled.

After cleaning her wounds with water, she went to a clinic before making a police report. Yap said that her medical bill cost $150 and the wound on her right knee continued to bleed after 12 hours.

Although her injuries were not serious, she was issued two days of medical leave and she said her body was still aching.

She reiterated that she is willing to drop the case if the rider comes forward to apologise, stating that he "should have a sense of responsibility".

"There are often cases of errant riding in the area. The rider should have gotten down to push his device. I'm lucky, but the situation would be more serious if it were an elderly person who fell."

In a statement to AsiaOne, police confirmed that a report has been lodged and investigations are ongoing.

A photo taken by Shin Min Daily News at the site showed a "no riding" sign at the bridge. In spite of this, the reporter observed at least one cyclist or personal mobility device user crossing the overpass every two to three minutes.

According to the Land Transport Authority guidelines, PMDs such as e-scooters are only allowed on cycling paths while e-bikes can only be used on cycling paths and on the road.

