Woman injured on SMRT bus after bottle thrown at vehicle shatters window

A woman was injured after a bottle struck and shattered the window of a moving SMRT bus along Orchard Road on Saturday (July 5).

According to a post uploaded on Xiaohongshu, images show the shattered upper-deck window of the bus, displaying a spider web-like pattern caused by the impact.

Passengers on the upper deck were evacuated, and the area appeared empty, with most of the remaining passengers gathered on the lower deck as onlookers watched.

Based on the photos and surrounding landmarks, the incident is believed to have occurred in front of The Heeren.

Vincent Gay, deputy managing director of SMRT Buses, said the bottle was thrown at the double-decker bus while it was travelling along Orchard Road at around 6.45 pm, reported The Straits Times.

In response to queries from AsiaOne, the police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force confirmed that a call for assistance was received at about 6.50 pm along Orchard Road.

A 57-year-old female passenger was conveyed conscious to Raffles Hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.

In the comments section, several netizens questioned the type of object that could have caused such damage.

"What kind of object could create a hole that big in the glass?" one user wrote.

"Is the windows that brittle?" commented another.

One user who commented and elaborated on the scene said that a young couple had gotten off the bus when, for some reason, the man threw an object at the vehicle, causing the female passenger to be hit and injured.

The user also mentioned that blood was flowing from her face.

AsiaOne has reached out to SMRT for more information.

[[nid:416349]]

xingying.koh@asiaone.com