Woman kept $50,000 banked into her account from love scam

Shaffiq Alkhatib
The Straits Times

A part-time English teacher met a man online, who convinced her to allow $50,030 to be deposited into her bank account.

The man, known only as Collins, did not tell Christina Cheong Yoke Lin that the money was the proceeds of a love scam inflicted on another woman.

Cheong, 63, felt suspicious but did not alert the police when Collins told her to pass $50,000 to "one of his boss' associates". Instead, she ignored Collins' instructions and decided to keep the money.

The Singaporean pleaded guilty yesterday to dishonestly misappropriating cash. The court heard that she knew Collins through an online dating platform, Badoo, in early August 2017.

She told him that she was in debt and he then asked if she would allow his boss' associates to make use of her bank accounts.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Ng Jun Chong said: "Collins explained that the accused could take $500 out of each transaction and bring the rest of the money to Johor Baru, Malaysia."

Cheong agreed to "try out" the arrangement. The court heard that a 54-year-old victim of a love scam transferred $50,030 to Cheong's bank account on Aug 17, 2017. Collins then told Cheong to pass $50,000 to one of his boss' associates, but she decided to keep the money instead.

On Aug 21, 2017, Cheong transferred $31,000 to a Malaysian bank account to help a man with whom she was in love. The man, known only as Mark Anthony, was also a scammer who had told her that he was purportedly detained by the Malaysian authorities.

The prosecutor said: "As for the remaining $19,000, from Aug 18 to Sept 4, 2017, the accused spent $1,000 on her own expenses and transferred the remainder to various foreign bank accounts over several occasions pursuant to the instructions of one 'Chong Lee', who had promised to give the accused $800,000 for her help as part of an inheritance scam."

Cheong was caught after the 54-year-old Singaporean woman linked to Collins' love scam alerted the police on Sept 22, 2017.

Defence lawyer Yu Kexin told the court yesterday that Cheong has made full restitution. Ms Yu urged District Judge Ng Peng Hong to call for a report to assess her client's suitability for a mandatory treatment order (MTO), saying that Cheong was suffering from major depressive disorder when she committed the offence.

Offenders given an MTO have to undergo treatment for their mental conditions in lieu of jail time.

The judge has called for the report and Cheong, who was offered bail of $25,000, will be back in court on June 26.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.

More about

Internet crimes and scams crime Singapore courts
Purchase this article for republication.

TRENDING

Wing chun devotee challenges Chinese MMA fighter and gets flattened in six seconds
Wing chun devotee challenges Chinese MMA fighter and gets flattened in six seconds
Woman kept $50,000 banked into her account from love scam
Woman kept $50,000 banked into her account from love scam
Over 30 plants removed from Pasir Ris corridor after complaints
Over 30 plants removed from Pasir Ris corridor after complaints
5 Not Safe For Kids (NSFK) shows to enjoy when the children are away
5 Not Safe For Kids (NSFK) shows to enjoy when the children are away
ciNE65 film competition draws more than 100 entries on meaning of &#039;Singapura&#039;
Local film competition draws more than 100 entries on meaning of 'Singapura'
Liu Shishi reportedly suffering from postpartum depression
Liu Shishi reportedly suffering from postpartum depression
Man in Taiwan cuts up wife&#039;s expensive bra after oil seeps out from it
Man in Taiwan cuts up wife's expensive bra after oil seeps out from it
Hong Kong singer Gillian Chung dispels rumours her marriage is on the rocks
Hong Kong singer Gillian Chung dispels rumours her marriage is on the rocks
Celebrity trainer Jordan Yeoh didn&#039;t leave his home for 3 days after durian fame
Celebrity trainer Jordan Yeoh didn't leave his home for 3 days after durian fame
Grab driver offers disabled passenger discounted rides, warms the hearts of many online
Grab driver offers disabled passenger discounted rides, warms the hearts of many online
Singapore-based paedophile Boris Kunsevitsky produced child pornography, stored it in e-folder named &#039;jailbait&#039;
Singapore-based paedophile Boris Kunsevitsky produced child pornography, stored it in e-folder named 'jailbait'
Daniel Wu nearly dies after appendix ruptures
Daniel Wu nearly dies after appendix ruptures

LIFESTYLE

Good deals must share May 27-June 2: 1-for-1 Le Shrimp ramen and free Haagen-Dazs ice cream
1-for-1 ramen at Le Shrimp Changi Airport T3 and other deals this week
Free plushies and giant inflatables at Sentosa&#039;s Pokémon Carnival in June
Free plushies and giant inflatables at Sentosa's Pokémon Carnival in June
Meet the undergrad dad who funded his education and raised his family – at the same time
Meet the undergrad dad who funded his education and raised his family – at the same time
Ramadan grub: Break fast at these cool new restaurants
Ramadan grub: Break fast at these cool new restaurants

Home Works

House tour: Spacious four-bedroom condominium perfect for entertaining
House tour: Spacious four-bedroom condominium perfect for entertaining
This lively HDB flat in Punggol is every colour lover&#039;s dream come true
This lively HDB flat in Punggol is every colour lover's dream come true
House tour: Home in Brazil built on land that measures only 4m in width
House tour: Home in Brazil built on land that measures only 4m in width
House tour: A botanical, treehouse concept in this four-room HDB home in Ang Mo Kio
House tour: A botanical, treehouse concept in this four-room HDB home in Ang Mo Kio

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Karen Mok&#039;s current concert tour will be her last
Karen Mok's current concert tour will be her last
Burger King drops Mala burgers while McDonald&#039;s hits back with return of spicy McNuggets and curry sauce bottle
Burger King drops Mala burgers while McDonald's hits back with return of spicy McNuggets and curry sauce bottle
Kingdom star Kento Yamazaki a fan of yam paste
Kingdom star Kento Yamazaki a fan of yam paste
You missed it: Priscilla Wong, Edwin Siu hold intimate wedding in Bali
You missed it: Priscilla Wong, Edwin Siu hold intimate wedding in Bali

SERVICES