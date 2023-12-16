Woman kicks up a fuss at Haig Road hawker stall after being denied free beancurd

One woman caused a fuss at a stall after she was initially denied free food on two consecutive occasions, even allegedly accusing the hawker of discrimination.

This bizarre incident happened on Thursday (Dec 14) at Haig Road Market and Food Centre, Shin Min Daily News reported.

Speaking to the Chinese evening daily, the owner of a newly opened stall said that he was giving away free beancurds as part of a three-day promotion. Each customer was limited to one bowl.

Yang, 30, added that a woman came to the stall at 11am and requested for the beancurd to take away.

He said: "Our free beancurd is only available for customers who are dining in since the container comes without a lid.

"My staff told the woman nicely that she couldn't bring it home, but she kept making a fuss and yelled at us.

"We gave her a lid to bring her beancurd home as there were many customers in the queue."

Yang said that the same customer returned at 1pm to request for two more packets of beancurd.

He added that one of his staff told her again that the free beancurds are for dining-in customers only.

"But she made a fuss again and continued doing so after we acceded to her demands."

According to the Chinese daily, the woman also claimed to have been discriminated against.

Yang said that several frustrated customers later called the police on the woman after the beancurds were out of stock.

According to a cleaner at the hawker centre, two police officers stayed there for more than 30 minutes.

